 DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Petition

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Petition

The petition expands consumer access to vehicle operational, diagnostic and telematics data.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers applauds the March 14 submission from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to the U.S Copyright Office supporting MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ petition for a new exemption to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)’s anti-circumvention provisions, which prohibit bypassing copyright protection systems. MEMA’s proposed exemption would allow consumers to view their vehicle’s telematics data and share that data with third-party repairers.
 
The DOJ and FTC agreed with MEMA that providing consumers access to their vehicle’s telematics data would pose a minimal threat to copyright holders. Just as important, they agreed that this data could be accessed without increasing cybersecurity risks. 

Related Articles

The DOJ and FTC noted that given the low-risk nature of the proposed uses of telematics data, limiting consumers’ choices in where and how they repair their vehicles through data restrictions is unwarranted. The proposed exemption addresses the changes in the automotive repair industry as vehicles become increasingly software controlled. The DOJ and FTC comments noted, “restricting access to non-copyrightable telematics data risks establishing a competitively harmful bottleneck by depriving users of the ability to share this data with aftermarket parts manufacturers, third-party maintenance and repair services, and other adjacent markets that would put such information to valuable commercial use.”

“The DOJ and FTC’s comments speak to the strength of the arguments MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, and its members, have been making in support of consumers’ right to repair their vehicles,” said Paul McCarthy, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ president and CEO. “Their conclusion supports our point that consumers will benefit from having more repair options and that they can utilize these options in a cybersecure way. This goal should guide our policymaking efforts.” 

You May Also Like

News

AkzoNobel Using 100% Renewable Electricity in Latin America

The milestone — reached late last year — follows similar achievements in North America and Europe.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

All of AkzoNobel’s manufacturing locations in Latin America are operating on 100% renewable electricity, the company said.

The milestone — reached late last year — follows similar achievements in North America (early 2023) and Europe (early 2022).“We’re very proud to have successfully switched over to 100% renewable electricity and give further momentum to the company’s drive to transition all of its sites globally,” said Daniel Campos, director of AkzoNobel’s Decorative Paints Latin America business and a member of the executive committee. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Board Member Sam Mikhail

Mikhail was an AASP/NJ Hall of Famer and served on the AASP/NJ board for decades.

By Jason Stahl
Auggie Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

Podium provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments.

By Jason Stahl
Jerry’s Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Auto body students at the college in North Mankato, Minn., will now have the proper attire to wear to class.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

LKQ FinishMaster, CREF Announce 5th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The 5th Annual Hood Master challenge event will take place Aug. 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

By Jason Stahl
U.S. House Holds Hearing on EV Fires

The hearing dealt in part with concern for auto repair technicians and their need for training.

By Jason Stahl
VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces AirPro Diagnostics as Repeat Annual Donor

AirPro Diagnostics has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care level.

By Jason Stahl