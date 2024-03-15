Top 5 Stories of the Week

The Basics of Successful ADAS Calibration

It all starts with checking the OE service information and precisely following the specs to the letter.

Rudy Schmid Total Car Care: Since 1930

Rudy Schmid started a backyard garage in Syracuse, N.Y., offering auto care and collision repair services in 1930.

U.S. House Holds Hearing on EV Fires

The hearing dealt in part with concern for auto repair technicians and their need for training.

VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

