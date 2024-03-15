 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 11.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Basics of Successful ADAS Calibration

It all starts with checking the OE service information and precisely following the specs to the letter.

Read more here.

Rudy Schmid Total Car Care: Since 1930

Rudy Schmid started a backyard garage in Syracuse, N.Y., offering auto care and collision repair services in 1930.

Read more here.

U.S. House Holds Hearing on EV Fires

The hearing dealt in part with concern for auto repair technicians and their need for training.

Read more here.

VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

Read more here.

WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

News

Auggie Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard and ensures a complete and safe FFC ADAS recalibration.

EURO NCAP is a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program (i.e. a New Car Assessment Program) that was originally started by the Transport Research Laboratory for the UK Department for Transport but was later backed by several European governments, as well as by the European Union. Their slogan is "For Safer Cars."

SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

Podium provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments.

By Jason Stahl
Jerry’s Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Auto body students at the college in North Mankato, Minn., will now have the proper attire to wear to class.

By Jason Stahl
LKQ FinishMaster, CREF Announce 5th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The 5th Annual Hood Master challenge event will take place Aug. 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

By Jason Stahl
U.S. House Holds Hearing on EV Fires

The hearing dealt in part with concern for auto repair technicians and their need for training.

By Jason Stahl

VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces AirPro Diagnostics as Repeat Annual Donor

AirPro Diagnostics has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care level.

By Jason Stahl
Rudy Schmid Total Car Care: Since 1930

Rudy Schmid started a backyard garage in Syracuse, N.Y., offering auto care and collision repair services in 1930.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

The “We Are Crash Champions” campaign will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions  team members each week throughout the month of March.

By Jason Stahl