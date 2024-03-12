 Jerry's Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Jerry’s Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Auto body students at the college in North Mankato, Minn., will now have the proper attire to wear to class.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Abra Auto Body & Glass annonced that Jerry’s Abra of Mankato, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for students enrolled in the auto body technology program at the local South Central College.

Related Articles

This generous act was made possible by partnering with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and the Cintas Corporation.

Jerry, Geri and Laura Kottschade, the owners of Jerry’s Abra, visited the school to gift the students their new uniforms and make connections with the next generation of collision repair experts.

“South Central College has an impressive group of students,” said Geri Kottschade. “The instructors, Dan and Jay, have done a remarkable job in recruiting top women and men to their program. We are so grateful to partner with this school and look forward to continuing to build these bright individuals’ careers.”

Jerry’s Abra has been involved with local technical schools for a long time as they take pride in working with and helping future members of the auto body industry. In addition, partnering with local schools provides the students with incredible career opportunities. By building this connection, two second-year students from South Central College have been part of the Jerry’s Abra internship program since they were in their first year of the auto body technology program.

Laura and Geri both sit on the advisory panel to help nurture and continue to grow the auto body technology program. Additionally, Laura also works on the “Skills Jerry’s” program that has been built at Jerry’s Abra that espouses the philosophy that a degree is comprised of four years: two in school and two working at the collision repair center. In doing this, Laura has helped foster and place focus on the education and training piece for students to ensure career longevity.

“The Skills Jerry’s program has made a large impact on student development in this field,” Geri said. “Laura has been incredible in building this program to help students gain a full understanding of the field and set them up for success with not only their first job after graduating, but for many years to come.”

For more information on Abra, visit abraauto.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

CARSTAR Salutes the Women of the Collision Repair Industry

The women of CARSTAR U.S. are role models for anyone looking to succeed in the vehicle service business.

Meagan Kusek
By Meagan Kusek
Published:
Heather Culleton, Nikki Rende, Jen Forhan, Sheri Poole

In honor of International Women’s Day, CARSTAR celebrated the women who deliver the company's renowned high-quality collision repairs and excellent customer service at collision repair facilities across the U.S. Working as technicians, painters, detailers, estimators, customer service representatives and store managers, they're on the front lines every day helping customers manage their collision repair experience.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Leading With Love — for the Job, People and Potential — at Fix Auto USA

Erika Wright inspires her team with passion and the energy she brings to everything she does.

By Meagan Kusek
Erika Wright
A Legacy of Female Leaders at Jerry’s Abra

Jerry’s Abra has provided a vibrant culture and environment for several women to enter and grow in the field for many years.

By Meagan Kusek
Women of Jerry's Abra
WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Events of the Week

Recent event announcements on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 4.

By Jason Stahl
Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Nick Spiers will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

By Jason Stahl
DCR Systems Appoints New People Development Manager

As people development manager, Maria Stump will focus on employee hiring and retention, setting up processes, managing training programs and employee development.

By Jason Stahl