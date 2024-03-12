Jerry’s Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Abra Auto Body & Glass annonced that Jerry’s Abra of Mankato, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for students enrolled in the auto body technology program at the local South Central College.

This generous act was made possible by partnering with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and the Cintas Corporation.

Jerry, Geri and Laura Kottschade, the owners of Jerry’s Abra, visited the school to gift the students their new uniforms and make connections with the next generation of collision repair experts.

“South Central College has an impressive group of students,” said Geri Kottschade. “The instructors, Dan and Jay, have done a remarkable job in recruiting top women and men to their program. We are so grateful to partner with this school and look forward to continuing to build these bright individuals’ careers.”

Jerry’s Abra has been involved with local technical schools for a long time as they take pride in working with and helping future members of the auto body industry. In addition, partnering with local schools provides the students with incredible career opportunities. By building this connection, two second-year students from South Central College have been part of the Jerry’s Abra internship program since they were in their first year of the auto body technology program.

Laura and Geri both sit on the advisory panel to help nurture and continue to grow the auto body technology program. Additionally, Laura also works on the “Skills Jerry’s” program that has been built at Jerry’s Abra that espouses the philosophy that a degree is comprised of four years: two in school and two working at the collision repair center. In doing this, Laura has helped foster and place focus on the education and training piece for students to ensure career longevity.

“The Skills Jerry’s program has made a large impact on student development in this field,” Geri said. “Laura has been incredible in building this program to help students gain a full understanding of the field and set them up for success with not only their first job after graduating, but for many years to come.”

For more information on Abra, visit abraauto.com.