CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision Opens Columbus, Ohio

Click Here to Read More

Victor Polishuk and Peter Grammatikakis, owners of CARSTAR Auto Boutique, have been around cars their whole life. Polishuk entered the business with his father at the age of 19, where he learned the collision repair industry through experience. In his 30s, he expanded the operations and partnered with Grammatikakis. Grammatikakis has worked with cars his whole life, whether it was as a hobby or through his towing company. This duo was the perfect match to partner and open CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision, pairing Polishuk’s knowledge of the industry and Grammatikakis’s experience in owning and operating a company.

“Peter and I opened this location in 2016 and it has grown exponentially since then,” said Polishuk. “From large renovations to hiring a sophisticated team, we have seen a lot of change within this facility. We are excited to join the CARSTAR family as it will give us additional opportunities to grow our business through their training and resources.”