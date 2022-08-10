Consolidators: Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California
CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision Opens Columbus, Ohio
CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision in Columbus, Ohio.
Victor Polishuk and Peter Grammatikakis, owners of CARSTAR Auto Boutique, have been around cars their whole life. Polishuk entered the business with his father at the age of 19, where he learned the collision repair industry through experience. In his 30s, he expanded the operations and partnered with Grammatikakis. Grammatikakis has worked with cars his whole life, whether it was as a hobby or through his towing company. This duo was the perfect match to partner and open CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision, pairing Polishuk’s knowledge of the industry and Grammatikakis’s experience in owning and operating a company.
“Peter and I opened this location in 2016 and it has grown exponentially since then,” said Polishuk. “From large renovations to hiring a sophisticated team, we have seen a lot of change within this facility. We are excited to join the CARSTAR family as it will give us additional opportunities to grow our business through their training and resources.”
CARSTAR Auto Boutique is an 18,000-square-foot facility with 12 employees equipped with the industry’s latest in collision repair standards and tools. Almost the entire team is I-CAR Gold, and the facility is well on its way to earning OEM certifications soon.
“We are thrilled to bring the CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision team into our family,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “The dedication and eagerness to learn has given us confidence that this team will accomplish great things. We are excited to see what they can bring to the Columbus area.”
Polishuk and Grammatikakis are looking to grow their team through bringing in new, young talent to the facility. They plan to visit and become involved with local trade schools to help teach, encourage and eventually hire the next generation of collision repair professionals.