 Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution

on

Kent Automotive Introduces Tornador Black Detailing Tool

on

Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes

on

Autel Introduces MaxiCharger EV Charger
Advertisement
Creating a Succession Plan

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California

Products: Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution

Consolidators: Driven Brands’ Collision Buzz Podcast Hits 1-Year Mark

News: Stellantis Selects I-CAR to Deliver Collision Training

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution

The M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler delivers fast, clean cuts via a compact, lightweight design.  
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced their M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler. With the same cutting capacity as its 18-volt competitors, the 12-volt nibbler delivers fast, clean cuts in 16-gauge mild steel and has the power to cut 22-gauge spiral duct seams, in a compact, lightweight design.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Shears are most commonly found on job sites, but they are limited to only straight cuts and do not provide an optimal cutting experience in corrugated materials,” said Brian Alves, director of product management for Milwaukee Tool. “This leads to contractors and technicians unable to accommodate unique cuts in spiral duct, sheet metal, or corrugated metal decking and roofing. Instead of a cutting blade, the M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler uses a punch and die to take small punches out of the material. This gives the user a larger breadth in cutting applications such as curved cuts, 90-degree cuts and straight cuts, plus the ability to navigate corrugated metals.” 

Advertisement

Delivering fast, clean cuts in 16-gauge mild steel, the nibbler allows users to cut up to seven feet per minute*. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor provides the power to cut in heavy applications such as 22-gauge spiral duct seams. The lightweight design gives a balanced and comfortable metal cutting experience and offers users greater access and mobility during the application. For maximum control and productivity, the nibbler features a variable speed dial, an LED work light and a tool-free, 360-degree die holder rotation.  

A chip collection bag comes with the nibbler and can be attached to the die holder to collect the metal punches for quick job site cleanup. A die holder extension is available separately, allowing users to easily go over deeper corrugated valleys without the back of the tool restricting the cut. 

Advertisement

For more information on the new M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote Scan Tool

Products: Bosch Releases 4.21 Software Update for ADS Scan Tools

Products: Transtar Autobody Technologies Expands Speed Sealers

Products: Malco Products Launches Eagle Grip Locking Tools

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business