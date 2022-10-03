 Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light
Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light

With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the RedLithium USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places.
Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new RedLithium USB Neck Light for delivering premium lighting for inspection work and general tasks, providing durability and adaptability with complete light head adjustability. 

With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the RedLithium USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places. It adapts to users’ lighting needs with 90 degrees of vertical rotation for complete lighting head adjustment. Featuring a press-and-hold power button, the Neck Light features three output modes delivering up to 400 Lumens of TrueView high-definition output and two-and-a-half hours of run time on high.

With a sweat-resistant band for increased comfort, the Neck Light is designed to supply the best-in-class lighting on the toughest and messiest job sites. It is IP54 rated, designed to survive most chemicals found in automotive body shops, and impact resistant for drops up to six feet. 

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

