Motor Guard Introduces AC-6500 Air Control Unit

Motor Guard has introduced its new AC-6500 Air Control Unit for automotive refinishing applications. The AC-6500 removes moisture and particulates from compressed air and provides a finely regulated supply of air for critical applications. 

The AC-6500’s large-capacity bowl and high airflow rate make it an effective and economical addition to any workstation. The Motor Guard Air Control Unit combines an efficient particulate filter and water trap with a high-flow diaphragm regulator into a single unit.  

The unit features a 5-micron particulate filter, T-handle adjustment, a pressure gauge with a solvent-proof glass lens, multiple air outlets for versatility and an integral mounting bracket.

