Motor Guard Releases New Sanding Block Display Board

Motor Guard announced it has released a new DP-5000 Sanding Block Display Board for PBE jobber stores featuring 14 of their most popular automotive sanding blocks.

The sturdy, pegboard frame features a high-impact color display and includes each of the sanding blocks displayed as well as steel pegboard hooks. The DP-5000 is designed to maximize the point-of-sale experience by allowing the customer to handle the sanding blocks.

Placing a DP-5000 Sanding Block Display Board prominently in a jobber store is guaranteed to drive sales of Motor Guard’s sanding blocks.

Sanding blocks include:

  • SB-1: Soft Block dual-sided sanding block
  • HT-1: Holey Terror dual-sided sanding block
  • WB-1: Wonder Block supreme sanding block
  • MB-1: Memory Block dual-sided sanding block
  • RK-1: Rocker Block 6″ disc sanding block
  • RL-1: Roller Block ergonomic sanding block
  • BGR6-1: Rigid Block 6-1/2 in sanding block
  • BGR12-1: Rigid Block 11-in. sanding block
  • FB-1: Flexi-Block rectangular sanding bar
  • FB-2: Flexi-Block Double-D sanding bar
  • FB-3: Flexi-Block curved sanding bar
  • MB-10: Mini-Block miniature rectangular sanding block
  • MB-11: Mini-Block miniature double-D sanding block

For more information, visit www.motorguard.com or call (800) 227-2822.

