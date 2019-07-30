New Feature Allows for Faster Calibrations with HawkEye Elite Aligner and Autel MaxiSys

Hunter Engineering announced that shops performing advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) service can now integrate their HawkEye Elite aligner with Autel’s MaxiSys ADAS Aftermarket ADAS Calibration Kit to perform faster ADAS calibrations through a new camera kit by Hunter. This new streamlined process reduces time to position an aftermarket ADAS fixture by 50 percent or more.

Cameras from Hunter’s kit can be attached to the crossbar of an Autel MaxiSys ADAS fixture and connected to a HawkEye Elite aligner. After necessary adjustments, ADAS calibration can be completed with an Autel MaxiSys ADAS diagnostic scan tool in minutes.

“I’m excited to introduce this new feature to assist Hunter and Autel’s customers with performing required ADAS Calibrations,” said Kaleb Silver, director of product management – systems technology. “Proper wheel alignment is a key first step to any ADAS calibration, and as more vehicles add ADAS features, services like this will become more common.”

ADAS calibration is required per OEMs following various events, including wheel alignment, part replacement and collision. Hunter’s latest camera kit, in conjunction with a HawkEye Elite aligner and Autel MaxiSys ADAS aftermarket kit, better prepares customers in ADAS service to perform quick and accurate resets.

To learn more about positioning aftermarket ADAS fixtures with Hunter aligners, click here.

