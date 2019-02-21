New Millermatic 255 and Multimatic 255 Welders Deliver Ease of Use, Versatility and Portability

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC introduces the Millermatic 255 MIG welder and Multimatic 255 multiprocess welder that reduce downtime and increase productivity. These new machines are easy to set up and simple to use, so welders of all skill levels can get more done.

“Outdated equipment may be holding welders back and can be frustrating for inexperienced welders,” said Chris Roehl, product manager at Miller Electric Mfg. LLC. “It’s time to think simply and weld smarter with the Millermatic 255 and Multimatic 255 welding power sources.”

The Millermatic 255 and Multimatic 255 inverter welders each weigh only 84 pounds, 50 percent less than the Millermatic 252 MIG welder. Because these machines are smaller than most others in their class, there is more room to weld — and weld efficiently.

With optional EZ-Latch running gear, both welders are easy to move around the shop or in the field. They can also be quickly disconnected from the running gear, enabling portability and making it easier to work in confined spaces. This integrated running gear is available in single-cylinder and dual-cylinder models.

The simple user interface on both machines provides a large, easy-to-read 7-inch color LCD screen and straightforward controls — cutting setup and changeover time by 40 percent. Welding operators can choose the right parameters with ease with Auto-Set Elite technology, which allows the operator to set the weld parameters by selecting wire and gas type, wire diameter and material thickness.

On the Millermatic 255 and Multimatic 255, changing tasks is fast and easy with programmable memory settings — letting the operator save and recall favorite weld settings. Auto-Line technology allows for any single-phase input voltage hookup (208-240 volts for the Millermatic 255 and 208-575 volts for the Multimatic 255) with no manual linking, providing convenience in any job setting.

The Millermatic 255 MIG welder is built for professionals in the light manufacturing or fabrication segments who are looking for a smaller, more versatile machine. This machine is capable of welding metals up to 1/2-inch thick with an output rating of 230 amps and 25.5 volts at a 60-percent duty cycle.

“We wanted to create a MIG welder that was easy to set up, use and transport, to help get welding operators to the work faster,” says Roehl. “The Millermatic 255 lets you weld on a wide variety of materials, to deliver maximum productivity and weld quality.”

The Multimatic 255 multiprocess welder delivers MIG, stick, DC Lift-Arc TIG and pulsed MIG capabilities and is ideal for professionals in the light manufacturing, fabrication and MRO segments. Capable of welding metals up to 1/2-inch thick with an output rating of 230 amps and 25.5 volts at a 60-percent duty cycle, this welder is easy to use and delivers versatility for faster uptime and performance.

“The Multimatic 255 eliminates the hassle of moving multiple heavy welding power sources, making it easier to move to the work,” says Roehl.

The Millermatic 255 and Multimatic 255 both offer pulsed MIG, which is ideal for thin materials because it results in less warping and distortion. Pulsed MIG also minimizes spatter and eliminates the need to apply anti-spatter chemicals before welding or to grind off spatter afterward.

Compatible push-pull MIG guns increase productivity by allowing the use of 12-inch wire, reducing downtime from changing wire spools. The optional EZ-Select MIG gun lets welders change programs by tapping the trigger, cutting non-productive time from the workday — so operators don’t have to go back to the machine to adjust the settings.

For more information, visit MillerWelds.com/thinksimplyweldsmarter.