New SEMA Garage Planned in Michigan

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced it has purchased a 45,000-square-foot building in the Detroit, Mich., area to be used as a second SEMA Garage where manufacturers will have access to advanced product-development tools and equipment, a state-of-the-art emissions testing lab, an ADAS research and development center, and expert technicians who will help bring products to market.

Like the high-tech SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, Calif., the Detroit facility will give aftermarket parts manufacturers access to sophisticated resources that are typically accessible only to large-scale manufacturers. In addition to exclusive OEM measuring sessions, scanning services, advanced tools and equipment, a CARB-recognized emissions lab and a modern training center, the Detroit facility will include expanded services and offer new SEMA benefits through the ADAS Research and Development Center. The ADAS Center represents a new venture for SEMA, where manufacturers will be able to obtain static calibration of on-board vehicle ADAS systems (radars and cameras). With access to OEM-quality equipment and procedures, manufacturers will be able to easily troubleshoot software/hardware obstacles, as well as work on dynamic testing in conjunction with local facilities.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit facility opens up new doors and opportunities,” said Mike Spagnola, vice president of OEM relations and product development for SEMA. “We will be able to take our current offerings to a whole new level by making the services accessible to new members, incorporating new technology and collaborating with key partners in the area.”

Located in Plymouth, Mich., less than 30 miles from the heart of Detroit, the SEMA Garage Detroit facility is ideally located near several major automakers and is in close proximity to many tier-one suppliers, SEMA member companies, test tracks, automotive technology and aftermarket suppliers. The Detroit facility is three times larger than the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, which opened in 2013 and has provided more than 1,000 SEMA manufacturers exclusive access to new vehicles and CAD files and facilitated rapid prototyping. It has also assisted in obtaining CARB EOs.