Polyvance Announces Promotion Price on 6180 Mini-Fuzer

Polyvance has announced a short-term promotional price on its 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station. Until April 1, 2024, the suggested user price on this product will be reduced to $499.95 from $599.95.

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials. The hot air welder can be used to make fast, strong repairs on meltable plastics, and the airless welder can be used to repair thermoset polyurethane parts. The Mini-Fuzer is great for repairing virtually any plastic found on cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks, canoes, recreational vehicles, agricultural equipment and more.

Because it has an onboard air pump, the Mini-Fuzer does not require a compressed air connection, allowing it to be used in mobile repair operations, or anywhere a 120V power source is available.

The Mini-Fuzer is backed by a one-year warranty and Polyvance’s 40-plus years of plastic repair expertise.

For more information, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.