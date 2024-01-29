 Polyvance Announces Promotion Price on 6180 Mini-Fuzer

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Polyvance Announces Promotion Price on 6180 Mini-Fuzer

Until April 1, 2024, the suggested user price on the 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will be reduced to $499.95 from $599.95.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Polyvance has announced a short-term promotional price on its 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station. Until April 1, 2024, the suggested user price on this product will be reduced to $499.95 from $599.95.

Related Articles

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials. The hot air welder can be used to make fast, strong repairs on meltable plastics, and the airless welder can be used to repair thermoset polyurethane parts. The Mini-Fuzer is great for repairing virtually any plastic found on cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks, canoes, recreational vehicles, agricultural equipment and more.

Because it has an onboard air pump, the Mini-Fuzer does not require a compressed air connection, allowing it to be used in mobile repair operations, or anywhere a 120V power source is available.

The Mini-Fuzer is backed by a one-year warranty and Polyvance’s 40-plus years of plastic repair expertise.

For more information, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.

You May Also Like

Products

DataTouch Launches VINAnonymize

Technology developed to protect personally identifiable information (PII).

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DataTouch LLC has announced the launch of VINAnonymize, a new technology that prevents collision repair estimate information from being used by vehicle identification number (VIN) reporting services such as CARFAX and AutoCheck.

DataTouch provides intelligent data management services to collision repairers. The company designed the technology to allow a shop user to anonymize a VIN and help protect customers’ personally identifiable information (PII).

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Valvoline Global Operations Unveils Revolutionary Motor Oil: Restore & Protect

The new motor oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mayhew Tools Introduces High-Visibility Screwdrivers

Mayhew Steel Products has introduced new high-visibility fluorescent orange- and green-handled screwdrivers to their made in the USA screwdriver product line.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

The Barracuda is a quick pull bench with a 16’ 5” (5m) length mounted on a 5.2-ton electro-hydraulic scissor lift. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Polyvance Announces Trade-In Rebate for Decade-Old Nitrogen Plastic Welders

Polyvance has announced that it will be providing rebates of up to $600 for customers upgrading old nitrogen plastic welders to the latest specifications.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Polyvance Releases Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle Repair Kit

The T880SFA repair kit is an economical alternative to replacing the Kenworth T880 set-forward front axle hood.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Cool Boss Unveils New CB-26 Portable Evaporative Cooler

Portable evaporative cooler drops temperature up to 26 degrees at work or play.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
JohnDow Introduces Two New Product Catalogs

The two catalogs feature new service equipment products and an entirely new EV/Hybrid Service Safety Equipment line.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers