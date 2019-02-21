Body Shop Business
Polyvance Releases Two New Kenworth W900 Hood Repair Kits

Polyvance’s new Kenworth W900 hood repair kits provide an easy solution for broken hood pockets on Kenworth W900 trucks.

Kenworth W900 trucks can have either “square” or “round” hood pockets. Polyvance has a repair kit for each of them. The repair kits each come with one pair of aluminum hood pocket reinforcement plugs, one pair of steel reinforcement plates, two packages of PlastiFix High-Performance methacrylate adhesive, and all of the required nuts, bolts, rivets, washers and screws to perform the repair.

In 2015, Polyvance released a hood repair kit for the Kenworth T800. Their Kenworth T800 kit has been a hit for the company. In 2018, Polyvance started receiving numerous calls asking for Kenworth W900 repair kits. Polyvance saw the need for the product and decided to bring the Kenworth W900 kits to the market.

Polyvance’s KENW900R and KENW900S both have a retail price of $529.95. For more information on the kits, visit www.polyvance.com.

