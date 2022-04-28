Presta Products Now Offers New PACE Compounds in One-Gallon Size

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the addition of PACE Compounds in a one-gallon size to the Presta Products line of paint finishing products. This addition answers the customer demand for larger quantities of this top-selling finishing product.

“The PACE paint finishing products offer one-step paint correction that allows collision shops to cut up to P1500 sand scratches and finish without swirls,” said Mike Goldstein, product manager for Malco. “PACE compounds have traditionally been offered in 16- and 32-fl.-oz. sizes, but high-volume shops were asking for a larger size to help them reduce inventory and always have enough product on hand.”

PACE compounds are available in heavy or medium cut. The PACE Heavy Cut Compound removes up to P1500 sand scratches, while the Medium Cut Compound removes up to P2500 sand scratches. Both products are formulated without fillers, waxes or silicone and contain special diminishing abrasives that produce a swirl-free finish. Using PACE compounds will reduce the use of sandpaper, save the shop time and money, and ultimately reduce cycle time.