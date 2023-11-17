 PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represents nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launches include important models of the national scenario such as BMW 3 Series and Subaru Legacy, in addition to brand new applications such as the Chevrolet Malibu 2022, Kia Soul 2019 and Cadillac ATS 2019, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“Our highly automated factories supply premium-quality products for the OE and aftermarket, focusing on innovation and advanced solutions,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “PRT is always dedicated to the constant development of new products that stay ahead in aftermarket technology. These additions not only expand our product range but also strengthen our presence in the North American aftermarket. The new items are in stock and ready to ship.”

For more information on PRT products, call (770) 238-1611 or visit prtautoparts.com.

