RAE Returns as Leading Sponsor of RDE and OEM Summit

SCRS acknowledges Reliable Automotive Equipment as one of the leading supporters of the 2023 RDE series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) acknowledges Reliable Automotive Equipment, Inc. as one of the leading supporters of the 2023 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

“We’ve got a lot of amazing companies in this industry that make it a part of their core culture to support the association, support educational opportunities and stand behind the collision repair centers working to provide their customers safe and proper repairs,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the SCRS. “I think for all of us at SCRS who are responsible for coordinating these programs, it’s important to take note of the businesses and individuals who routinely go to bat for the repairer. Dave Gruskos and RAE are always one of the first to ask how they can help and offer support of the activities that are going to matter most for the collision repairer trying to do the right thing. We are grateful for those that step up and lead the way, and Dave and his team are often at the front of the line.”

You can find RAE Inc., on the SEMA Show floor in Upper South Hall, booth no. 31121 and their EV booth in Central Hall, booth no. 24827. Gruskos will also be featured in the program lineup with EV: Pulling Together the Critical Puzzle Pieces on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 12-1:30 p.m. in room S231. EVs represent a wide array of changing features, components, construction and repair approaches. While “going EV” is all the rage, the goal should be to have a clear understanding of what is truly involved in the repairs and the knowledge of the equipment, training and components to build the necessary processes within your business. Gruskos’ session will leave attendees with a clear understanding of how everything from EV to AC has evolved on the modern vehicle, and how you can plan for it effectively and not let the opportunity pass you by.

To register for RDE at the SEMA Show, click here or visit Map Your Show to plan your SEMA week.

