 Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment
Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

ADAS Calibrations: Ford As-Built Manual Programming

Joe Keene of Babcox Media takes us through a Ford as-built manual programming procedure.

Products

Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

Rotary announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through their recently announced partnership with TEXA.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, has announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, the new Rotary product line provides North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

There are three models launching in spring of 2023:

  • The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible)
  • The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible)
  • The industry-leading dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes

“These A/C machines, coupled with Rotary’s unparalleled service and support network, are an absolute game-changer,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “We look forward to hitting the market this spring with a product that will increase the amount of work shops can perform — and revenue that can be obtained — as we head into the busy A/C season.

“Based on the high level of excitement and interest that was generated during their debut and demonstration at this year’s SEMA show, it’s clear we have something that automotive service professionals will want to get their hands on sooner rather than later.”

Focused on productivity with super-fast process times, vehicle data updates and superior up-time, the Rotary A/C machines make it possible for service centers to charge more vehicles per year. Each machine can update automatically, receive remote assistance and connect to other devices, such as printers and smartphones. The new product line is also backed by Rotary’s vast service network and industry-leading warranty.

Rotary is currently accepting preorders for spring 2023 delivery. For more information, visit Rotarylift.com/ACCart

