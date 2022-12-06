Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, has announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, the new Rotary product line provides North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

There are three models launching in spring of 2023:

The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible)

The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible)

The industry-leading dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes

“These A/C machines, coupled with Rotary’s unparalleled service and support network, are an absolute game-changer,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “We look forward to hitting the market this spring with a product that will increase the amount of work shops can perform — and revenue that can be obtained — as we head into the busy A/C season.