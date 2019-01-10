Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers Becomes Newest SCRS Affiliate

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers (SAAR) has become the third association in Canada to become one of its affiliates.

SAAR is a non-profit organization of automotive repairers and associated firms dedicated to promoting and developing the Canadian collision repair industry. The association also represents the collision repair industry to the Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and the public, while also providing programs, training, membership meetings and conferences.

“Our industry is going through disruptive changes, and SAAR is looking to provide its members with as much information and training as we possibly can to help them make the necessary changes in their business in order to survive and thrive,” said Tom Bissonnette, executive director of SAAR.

“After being associated with SCRS through events like CIC and SEMA, we have concluded that connecting with our counterparts in the States and affiliating with SCRS will give our members a great conduit to information that will help them meet the demands of the fast changing collision industry. It is our hope that the relationship will promote a collaborative exchange of ideas and solutions to our mutual challenges in both countries, and that we can use some of the really spectacular work SCRS has put together, with resources like Repairer Driven News, to share with our membership.”

Added SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung, “It’s always a tremendous honor to have the ability to formally grow our network of groups interested in advancing the collision repair profession. The fact that the work developed by our organization has international appeal to associations and across our borders further reinforces the global challenges that face our industry and the hope that lies in addressing those challenges through collaboration and communication. As that network of communication grows, both through added affiliate associations and through the addition of individual locations, the stronger the industry becomes as a result. On behalf of the SCRS Board of Directors, we welcome our colleagues in Saskatchewan and look forward to the good work we can do with one another.

If your business is interested in joining SCRS, email [email protected]. For more information about SCRS, visit www.scrs.com.