SCRS Announces Annual Raffle Winner

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that James Rodis, process, procedure and training manager at Woodhouse Auto Family in Omaha, Neb., was randomly selected and notified as the winner of a prize package donated by Reliable Automotive Equipment (RAE) valued at over $19,500.

James Rodis, winner of the SCRS prize package

Traditionally held at the SEMA Show, the 2020 raffle was part of the association’s Repairer Driven Education (RDE) and SEMA360 experience.

The package includes one new X-Pac Riveting System with X-press tool box, one Wieländer+Schill work station WS60 steel dent puller with airpuller (AP95), one Vario Drill (WS90), one Flexi Therm Multi-heating pad-System and one Body Saw (WPS 4000).

“I am super excited to win this year’s great prize,” said Rodis. “Woodhouse has always allowed me to do pretty much any training I have wanted and I was pretty happy to be able to win this for our company. The tools in this package would make any leading-edge repair facility proud to own, and I can’t believe my name was selected for them.

To be entered into the drawing, participants had to register for RDE sessions and attend them. SCRS issued certificates of completion once viewers have watched 90% of the session, and attendees received an entry into the drawing for each course they successfully completed by 5 p.m. EDT on Nov. 6. Rodis successfully completed 14 sessions during the week of SEMA360.

“The training this year was top notch,” said Rodis. “The sessions are something I will watch multiple times through the year just to burn it into memory. I hope the attendance was high, because too many shops get caught up in the day to day of running a business, but these sessions are very clearly designed to help grow your business. I just want to thank all the great presenters for their time and dedication to the industry. I learned a lot, and have already started sharing the content within our business.”

Added SCRS Chairman Brett Bailey, “James is right, we all owe a great deal of thanks to the speakers in the program this year. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, but these folks all went extra lengths to help us develop material that can live up to the industry’s needs and that will continue to deliver value throughout the year.

“It’s also awesome to see one of our members really embracing the material and dedicating their time to be a student in their business. This was exactly what we hoped would occur with the new online delivery mechanism, and this generous donation from RAE, Inc., couldn’t have found a more deserving home. We appreciate Dave and his company stepping up to provide opportunities like this and the immediate value in ROI this prize package creates for the industry by encouraging education.”

“We are always looking for ways to give back to an industry and an organization that we are very passionate about,” said Dave Gruskos, president of RAE, Inc. “This program was a special one to be a part of this year. To me, it showed the resilience of the industry and its leadership in finding a way to circumvent the challenges that presented themselves and continue to produce content that I was personally very proud to be included in. I’m thrilled to see stories like James’, who put a lot of effort into being a part of the event as a consumer, and I’m just honored for the chance to give back.”

The SCRS Repairer Driven Education series will remain available to enroll in and attend through August 2021. To access the education sessions, click here.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].