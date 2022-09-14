SCRS Announces New Health Plan for Members

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the availability of unique new health solutions available exclusively for its members, with the goal of raising the standard of care for those in the collision repair industry.

“Navigating the healthcare benefits system is a tremendous and ongoing challenge for the industry,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “Our members have routinely communicated that this may be one of the most significant advancements the association could make for the industry. We’ve been working with our partner Decisely for several years to identify and source an appropriate benefits package that we felt confident could deliver comprehensive benefits and real savings to our members and their employees, and we are confident in the solutions we’ve found for the industry.”

SCRS members now have access to medical plans that save both the employer and the employee.

“There was a stark contrast to other plans we’ve reviewed in the marketplace,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS. “We want collision repairers to be competitive and viable for those looking for a career. What we’ve sourced here really was focused around how to provide better care for the members of our industry. As we tested the offering against existing plans in our own businesses, we consistently identified a 10 to 15% reduction in cost, with often significantly improved employee options.”