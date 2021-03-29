Connect with us

SCRS BOT Now Offers Management Reporting Data

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and their development partner, OEC, have announced the release of a new feature within the award-winning Blueprint Optimization Tool.

The BOT – named a 2020 Best New Product at the 2019 SEMA Show – now includes in-app options for personal shop performance reports, allowing end users the ability to monitor and manage use and effectiveness of the repairer-designed estimate audit tool.

The reporting provides data-driven insight into how frequently the resource is being utilized, the average amount of added operations identified per audit and how that performance relates to averages of other top users. There is also the ability to drill down to estimate lines, missed operations and operations added by clicking hyperlinks within the reporting function.

The reporting features simply enhance the output of the BOT, which was created to provide collision repair facilities with an intelligent, easy-to-use estimate analysis tool. The BOT is designed to immediately identify labor operations, line items and customizable charges that could be overlooked on an estimate.

Users say the tool is also beneficial due to its extensive list of part codes, effectively minimizing supplements by creating cleaner, more comprehensive estimates the first time. Better-documented repairs have been noted by BOT customers to improve credibility with the bill payer while increasing efficiency in the development of more consistent repair plans.

Better repair plans improve shop profitability while reducing the unnecessary cost of delays caused by missed items before the repair begins.

“I’ve been that guy who didn’t think that this would work for us, or that we could effectively add more to our sheets,” said Matt Linder, Classic Chevrolet Cadillac of Denison Body Shop. “We are on a couple DRPs, and I was shocked when they approved close to everything additional that we identified and captured on our first handful of estimates we ran through the BOT. The net result is more operations that we didn’t capture on the initial estimate that we are now. It makes you think more about what is necessary, what you are doing on a technical level and how that should be communicated on the estimate. I was a skeptic, but I’m 100% sold on the value it has generated for us.”

Repair facilities that are ready to secure a subscription should visit scrs.com/BOT.

The development team also conducts weekly demos at 2:30 p.m. EDT every Wednesday to walk prospective users through the entire workflow of the product. To register for the live demo, click here. SCRS recommends registering 15 minutes before the live demo to receive a log-in link.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

