 SCRS Meeting to Include Presentation from Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair

Associations

SCRS Meeting Will Highlight Ohio Vehicle Repair Board

The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that, at its open board meeting on Wednesday, July 19 from 8-11:30 a.m. in Monument Hall at the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites in Indianapolis, Ind., there will be an interactive presentation from Michael R. Greene, executive director of the neighboring Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair.

The Motor Vehicle Repair Board was created through the passage of a House Bill, effective 12/18/1997. The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

The open board meeting will follow the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) held the day prior in the same room.

SCRS invites all members of the industry to learn about the association activities and programs and to take part in informative committee presentations.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder’s hail damage claim. 

AASP/NJ’s Healthcare Plan a Hit with Members

The plan not only saves collision repair shops thousands of dollars in healthcare costs, it has even led to increased association membership as businesses are joining AASP/NJ just to take advantage.

Tickets Now Available for 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Hall of Fame members Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams are among the industry icons who will be recognized at the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala.

Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

CIECA announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

