SCRS Meeting to Include Presentation from Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that, at its open board meeting on Wednesday, July 19 from 8-11:30 a.m. in Monument Hall at the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites in Indianapolis, Ind., there will be an interactive presentation from Michael R. Greene, executive director of the neighboring Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair.

The Motor Vehicle Repair Board was created through the passage of a House Bill, effective 12/18/1997. The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

The open board meeting will follow the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) held the day prior in the same room.

SCRS invites all members of the industry to learn about the association activities and programs and to take part in informative committee presentations.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].