SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

Register now to take advantage of discounted pricing options available for those who register online before Friday, Sept. 29.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that registration is now open for its Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions at the 2023 SEMA Show. The RDE sessions will take place Oct. 30-Nov. 3 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Register now to take advantage of discounted pricing options available for those who register online before Friday, Sept. 29. Early registrants benefit from increased savings on show registration and SCRS RDE entry fees and receive other distinct advantages such as more efficient processing.

  • Show registration is currently discounted at $60 and increases to $120 after Friday, Sept. 29, and remains through the duration of the show.
  • SCRS Full Series Pass is currently discounted at $375 and increases to $425 after Friday, Sept. 29, and remains through the duration of the show.

The SCRS Full Series Pass (FSP) presents the best value in accessing SCRS education and greatest flexibility to show attendees. It acts as an “all access” pass to all of the SCRS educational offerings during the SEMA Show including entry to the IDEAS Collide Showcase (Monday), one regular session in each available RDE time slot (Tuesday/Wednesday), all three sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit (Thursday) and one ticket to the SCRS Sky Villa Afterparty (Thursday night).

To register for a FSP, click here. The FSP does not include access to other courses or events not offered by SCRS.

In addition to the financial savings that come with early registration, qualified attendees in the U.S. and Canada will also receive their show badge and course selection tickets in the mail prior to the show. This reduces time in line at an onsite registration desk, increasing time on the show floor and in classrooms once on site.

To qualify for a buyer badge, applicants may be required to submit proof of employment in the industry. Prior-year approval does not automatically guarantee approval for a badge this year, and qualifying materials may still be required.

The 2023 RDE series is made possible with support from BASF; AirPro Diagnostics; Car-O-Liner; CCC Intelligent Solutions; Enterprise; Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc.; Toyota Certified Collision Centers; AASP; AkzoNobel; Celette; Repairify; Spanesi; and SEMA.

To learn more about the SCRS RDE sessions at the SEMA Show, click here.

To register for the SEMA Show, visit semashow.com/register.

