SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of Events

“There was a lot pivoting that was necessary this year due to current events,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “Moving to an online platform, finding ways to continue to tap in to the industry’s best subject matter experts and to distribute the content in ways that retained the gravity and excitement of a national level event were all objectives that were important to SCRS. Without support from companies like Toyota and the others who supported RDE, I’m not sure we could have made the same level of investment into online solutions like we did. That ability to pivot with support let us find options that expand the reach and the amount of time that the industry is able to gain access to the material, which we believe drives even further value to even more businesses in the industry.”

Added Toyota Senior Manager & Collision Operations George Irving, “Scheduling time to improve your business skills is one element required to compete in the dynamic world of collision. Toyota attends and participates in RDE sessions each year to stay current and to improve our own skills and understanding of industry challenges and potential solutions. As a company, we are appreciative of SCRS for continuing this tradition of delivering valuable content from industry experts in light of the many 2020 challenges, and proud to be able to support the industry through our involvement in it.”