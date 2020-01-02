SCRS to Hold Open Board Meeting in January

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be hosting an open board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 3-5 p.m. in the Tapestry room at the Hilton in Palm Springs, Calif.

The board meeting will precede the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) reception later in the evening and the CIC meeting the following day.

The SCRS board of directors welcomes anyone wishing to learn more about the current state of the association’s activities and pressing industry topics to the meeting. The agenda encourages interactive conversation with participants and serves as an opportunity to share topical feedback with the association as well. Attendees are not required to be a member of SCRS to participate. Also, there is no cost, and pre-registration is not required.

The meeting will include updates and presentations from SCRS staff and committees outlining current and future work initiatives. It will also feature the annual presentation, “Kool Tools from the SEMA Show and Beyond,” led by SCRS Education Committee Members Toby Chess and Kye Yeung.

