SCRS to Hold Open Meeting, Elections April 21 in Phoenix

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that they will be holding an open board meeting April 21 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Ariz. The board welcomes everyone wishing to learn more about the association’s ongoing activities. The meeting will include updates from SCRS staff, special presentations and updates from committees.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The meeting will also include the annual election for open seats on the board of directors. The election will be held during the open meeting, and ballot collection will close promptly at 11 a.m. when the meeting concludes. To be able to vote, you must be a current member of the organization in good standing and you must be present. There is no fee to attend, but SCRS asks guests who intend to join to RSVP to [email protected] so that the room can be set appropriately to accommodate for social distancing. This election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include: Incumbents Michael Bradshaw, K&M Collision (N.C.)

Paul Sgro, Lee’s Garage (N.J.) New Nominees Todd Hesford, Community Collision Centers (Calif.)

Domenic Martino, Gold Coast Auto Body (Ill.)

Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics (Fla.)

Andy Tylka, Tom and Ed’s Autobody (Ind.) Read the nominees’ bios here.

Advertisement