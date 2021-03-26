SCRS to Hold Open Meeting, Elections April 21 in Phoenix

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that they will be holding an open board meeting April 21 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Ariz. The board welcomes everyone wishing to learn more about the association’s ongoing activities. The meeting will include updates from SCRS staff, special presentations and updates from committees.
The meeting will also include the annual election for open seats on the board of directors. The election will be held during the open meeting, and ballot collection will close promptly at 11 a.m. when the meeting concludes. To be able to vote, you must be a current member of the organization in good standing and you must be present.
There is no fee to attend, but SCRS asks guests who intend to join to RSVP to [email protected] so that the room can be set appropriately to accommodate for social distancing.
This election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include:
Incumbents
- Michael Bradshaw, K&M Collision (N.C.)
- Paul Sgro, Lee’s Garage (N.J.)
New Nominees
- Todd Hesford, Community Collision Centers (Calif.)
- Domenic Martino, Gold Coast Auto Body (Ill.)
- Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics (Fla.)
- Andy Tylka, Tom and Ed’s Autobody (Ind.)
Read the nominees’ bios here.
If you are not the designated voting representative for your organization but wish to be the representative during this election, SCRS will need a designation form sent back to their office before close of business on March 31. The designee form can be found online by clicking here.
To join as a member of SCRS to participate in the upcoming election, contact the association office at [email protected] or join online at scrs.com/join-scrs.
SCRS will postpone the annual Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition lunch until more corporate travel restrictions have lifted, allowing SCRS to recognize their supporters properly. A list of corporate members can be found here.
For those also attending the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), click here for information and pre-registration for in-person or virtual. Due to COVID restrictions, the CIC meeting is limited capacity and therefore limited to current 2021 Gold Pin participants.
(Reservations: https://book.passkey.com/e/50174820).