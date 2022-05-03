 SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition
SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition

Associations

SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is inviting emerging entrepreneurs and innovators of new automotive products to enter their companies and brand-new inventions into the 2022 SEMA Launch Pad competition at sema.org/launchpad.

SEMA Launch Pad is the premier product-pitching competition for budding entrepreneurs in the automotive aftermarket industry. Through the program, selected applicants are handpicked to receive brand exposure, access to business resources and the chance to win a grand-prize package valued at $92,000 to launch their product or service into the marketplace.

“The automotive aftermarket is comprised of countless entrepreneurs who are extremely passionate about creating new products and providing solutions for enthusiastic car owners who love to modify, maintain, restore or personalize their vehicles,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing for SEMA. “SEMA Launch Pad helps bring these emerging inventors to the forefront, providing a platform for them to potentially take their new creations to the next level.”

Fifteen semifinalists will be selected in June to participate in the first round of pitching and be invited to exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November. The top five finalists will pitch their products to a panel of industry judges during the SEMA Show, where a final winner will be selected.

SEMA Launch Pad is open to business owners or company-leading executives (president, CEO, CFO, COO or vice president) over the age of 18. Applicants must offer a product or service that is a functioning prototype, functioning concept, or currently for sale.

Applications to participate in SEMA Launch Pad must be submitted online at sema.org/launchpad by June 13, 2022.

