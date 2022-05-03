SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is inviting emerging entrepreneurs and innovators of new automotive products to enter their companies and brand-new inventions into the 2022 SEMA Launch Pad competition at sema.org/launchpad.

SEMA Launch Pad is the premier product-pitching competition for budding entrepreneurs in the automotive aftermarket industry. Through the program, selected applicants are handpicked to receive brand exposure, access to business resources and the chance to win a grand-prize package valued at $92,000 to launch their product or service into the marketplace. “The automotive aftermarket is comprised of countless entrepreneurs who are extremely passionate about creating new products and providing solutions for enthusiastic car owners who love to modify, maintain, restore or personalize their vehicles,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing for SEMA. “SEMA Launch Pad helps bring these emerging inventors to the forefront, providing a platform for them to potentially take their new creations to the next level.”

