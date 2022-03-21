 SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

on

AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

on

SCRS Repairer Driven Education Sessions Now Available Online
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman

Associations: SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

Products: Milwaukee Introduces M12 Mounting Fan

News: SUN Collision to Showcase Repair Info at NORTHEAST Show

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the following candidates are vying for a seat on its board of directors:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Manufacturer (3 open seats)

  • Brian Herron, Opus IVS
  • John Torvinen, Performance Assembly Solutions
  • Kathryn Reinhardt (Incumbent), 4WP Factory/Pro Comp/Rubicon Express/Smittybilt
  • Marcus Umlauff, Toyota Motor North America
  • Melanie White (Incumbent), Hellwig Products
  • Norris Marshall, Marshall Engines/BluePrint Engines

Manufacters Rep (1 open seat)

  • Mark Taylor, KAM Marketing
  • Richard Butler, R&R Marketing Consultants

Voting will take place online May 10-19, 2022 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning Friday, April 29. Winners will be announced by June 1.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS April Meetings, Election to Take Place in Oklahoma City

Associations: CIECA Webinar: Using Technology to Communicate with Customers

Associations: Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

Associations: Massachusetts Collision Repairers Speak at Labor Rate Hearing

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business