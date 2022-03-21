SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the following candidates are vying for a seat on its board of directors:

Manufacturer (3 open seats)

Brian Herron, Opus IVS

John Torvinen, Performance Assembly Solutions

Kathryn Reinhardt (Incumbent), 4WP Factory/Pro Comp/Rubicon Express/Smittybilt

Marcus Umlauff, Toyota Motor North America

Melanie White (Incumbent), Hellwig Products

Norris Marshall, Marshall Engines/BluePrint Engines

Manufacters Rep (1 open seat)

Mark Taylor, KAM Marketing

Richard Butler, R&R Marketing Consultants

Voting will take place online May 10-19, 2022 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning Friday, April 29. Winners will be announced by June 1.