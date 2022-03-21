News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman
SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the following candidates are vying for a seat on its board of directors:
Manufacturer (3 open seats)
- Brian Herron, Opus IVS
- John Torvinen, Performance Assembly Solutions
- Kathryn Reinhardt (Incumbent), 4WP Factory/Pro Comp/Rubicon Express/Smittybilt
- Marcus Umlauff, Toyota Motor North America
- Melanie White (Incumbent), Hellwig Products
- Norris Marshall, Marshall Engines/BluePrint Engines
Manufacters Rep (1 open seat)
- Mark Taylor, KAM Marketing
- Richard Butler, R&R Marketing Consultants
Voting will take place online May 10-19, 2022 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning Friday, April 29. Winners will be announced by June 1.