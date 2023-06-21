SEMA Opens Nominations for SEMA Industry Awards

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced it has opened nominations for the SEMA Industry Awards, which are awarded to leading companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the automotive aftermarket industry.

In recognition of the recipient’s exceptional contributions to the specialty-equipment industry throughout the last year, the SEMA Industry Awards are one of the highest honors given by the trade association. A recipient is someone who embodies the industry’s mission while also demonstrating the principles, professionalism and service that advance the sector.

Nominations are now open for:

Person of the Year: Established to honor a person for their outstanding contributions to the automotive specialty-equipment market.

Established to honor a person for their outstanding contributions to the automotive specialty-equipment market. Manufacturer of the Year: Honors a manufacturing company for its outstanding contributions and innovations.

Honors a manufacturing company for its outstanding contributions and innovations. Channel Partner of the Year: Honors a sales channel partner for its outstanding service to the sales, distribution, retail and/or e-commerce channel(s) of the industry. This includes maintaining proper inventories to service its respective channel and exceeding standards in providing suppliers with input and regular communication to help their products and programs succeed.

Honors a sales channel partner for its outstanding service to the sales, distribution, retail and/or e-commerce channel(s) of the industry. This includes maintaining proper inventories to service its respective channel and exceeding standards in providing suppliers with input and regular communication to help their products and programs succeed. Gen-III Innovator of the Year: Honors a young, entrepreneurial individual, 40 years old or younger, who is creating innovative breakthroughs within the area(s) of industry opportunities, advancement, best business practices, technology and/or trends.

Honors a young, entrepreneurial individual, 40 years old or younger, who is creating innovative breakthroughs within the area(s) of industry opportunities, advancement, best business practices, technology and/or trends. Content Creator of the Year: Honors a content creator for their outstanding contributions to the automotive culture and for creating a positive impact with automotive enthusiasts.

The SEMA Industry Awards are presented during SEMA Show week Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2023. The Kick-Off Breakfast, held on Tuesday, Oct. 31, will award both the Channel Partner of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year. On Thursday, Nov. 2, the SEMA Show Industry Awards Banquet will recognize the Gen-III Innovator of the Year, Person of the Year and Content Creator of the Year.

Nominations for all five awards are now being accepted at sema.org/awards.