 Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go: the ECARK128 1,200 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Worklight, the ECARL032R 500 Lumen Dual-Sided Mini Flex Light and the ECPNIO32R 300 Lumen Slim Pocket Light.

Related Articles

The ECARK128 1,200 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Worklight is ideal for prolonged use with a 20-hour run time on low and a three-hour run time on high. It features a 110° pivoting head, hands-free operation with a strong magnet and a comfortable over-mold design. A head cutout ensures user awareness of when the light is on and placed face down, and it offers versatile charging via USB-C or an optional base (the ECRECHRGBASE is sold separately). Perfect for professionals needing dependable, versatile lighting.

The ECARL032R 500 Lumen Dual-Sided Mini Flex Light, with its 270° rotating design and multiple magnets, provides technicians with unparalleled flexibility in lighting difficult-to-reach areas. Offering a bright 500-lumen dual-sided output, individual switches for spotlight and bar lights and a dimmable switch with memory, this light caters to varying lighting needs. The integrated battery gauge enhances efficiency for technicians on the go.

The ECPNIO32R 300 Lumen Slim Pocket Light is essential for on-the-go technicians and combines a versatile 300 lm flood light and a focused 150 lm spotlight in a thin profile designed to fit easily into a shirt or pants pocket. Each light mode has a dedicated power button, and an auto-dimming feature provides a wide range of brightness options, catering to various work environments. The magnetic base adds hands-free convenience, while its rechargeable nature makes it a practical and eco-friendly choice for professionals seeking compact and adaptable lighting solutions.

For more information about the ECARK128, ECARL032R, ECPNI032R or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.

You May Also Like

Products

Clore Automotive Debuts Next-Gen Jump Starter & Power Supply

The JNC345 is an ideal shop tool, combining robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Clore Automotive has introduced the next generation Model No. JNC345, 12 Volt Jump Starter and Power Supply from Jump-N-Carry.

The JNC345 is an ideal shop tool, combining robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience, including high-performance starting capability, long 40” cable reach with full-size clamps, 12-volt power supply capability, an LED work light and UL2743 compliance for operator and equipment safety.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Rotary Debuts All-Vehicle Lift Arms at SEMA Show

The new arms are designed to make it easier for auto pros to correctly spot and lift nearly any vehicle make and model — including next-generation EVs — using a single lift.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
INDASA Introduces Rhynogrip Mesh Line

The new Rhynogrip Mesh Line is an open mesh structure abrasive set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and eliminating dust.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Showcases Red, White and Blue Products This Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, Snap-on is highlighting a couple of its products that come in patriotic colors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched the E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers