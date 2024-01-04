Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go: the ECARK128 1,200 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Worklight, the ECARL032R 500 Lumen Dual-Sided Mini Flex Light and the ECPNIO32R 300 Lumen Slim Pocket Light.

The ECARK128 1,200 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Worklight is ideal for prolonged use with a 20-hour run time on low and a three-hour run time on high. It features a 110° pivoting head, hands-free operation with a strong magnet and a comfortable over-mold design. A head cutout ensures user awareness of when the light is on and placed face down, and it offers versatile charging via USB-C or an optional base (the ECRECHRGBASE is sold separately). Perfect for professionals needing dependable, versatile lighting.

The ECARL032R 500 Lumen Dual-Sided Mini Flex Light, with its 270° rotating design and multiple magnets, provides technicians with unparalleled flexibility in lighting difficult-to-reach areas. Offering a bright 500-lumen dual-sided output, individual switches for spotlight and bar lights and a dimmable switch with memory, this light caters to varying lighting needs. The integrated battery gauge enhances efficiency for technicians on the go.

The ECPNIO32R 300 Lumen Slim Pocket Light is essential for on-the-go technicians and combines a versatile 300 lm flood light and a focused 150 lm spotlight in a thin profile designed to fit easily into a shirt or pants pocket. Each light mode has a dedicated power button, and an auto-dimming feature provides a wide range of brightness options, catering to various work environments. The magnetic base adds hands-free convenience, while its rechargeable nature makes it a practical and eco-friendly choice for professionals seeking compact and adaptable lighting solutions.

For more information about the ECARK128, ECARL032R, ECPNI032R or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.