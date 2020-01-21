Snap-on MIG225Ai for Aluminum and Steel Welding

Designed to help technicians weld aluminum and steel easily, the Snap-on MIG225Ai delivers more control, accuracy and efficiency with shorter set up and post-weld finishing times. This inverter-style, wire-feed synergic pulse MIG welder features two torches, allowing for a faster, smoother changeover from steel to aluminum, and welding current up to 225A.
The MIG225Ai features a longer push-pull torch for increased accessibility around the vehicle, wheeled running gear, two regulator-flowmeters, plus storage space for two separate gas bottles. The aluminum torch is a push-pull design which also includes a fine current adjustment lever. With the standard steel torch, users can weld both steel and stainless steel, while also brazing high-strength boron steel.