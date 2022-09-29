SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA

SprayMax announced it will be showcasing its productivity- and profitability-building 1K and 2K aerosol lines as well as introducing their new UV System at the 2022 SEMA Show.

The new UV system will allow typical repairs to be completed in less than half the time of traditional refinishing procedures. This unique chemistry of the 1K and 2K aerosols combined with UV curing equipment delivers extremely fast processing and dry times, reducing costs along the way.

For collision centers looking to turn spot repair, small damage and headlight re-coating over faster than ever before, SprayMax has the solutions.

For more information, visit booth no. 34103 or call (844) 426-6330.