 SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA
SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA

Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

Transtar Autobody Technologies' Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Global Focus on Color

Transtar Autobody Technologies' Paladin Industrial Coatings currently offers more than 15,000 color formulations.  

Products

SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA

SprayMax will be showcasing its 1K and 2K aerosol lines as well as introducing their new UV System at the 2022 SEMA Show.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SprayMax announced it will be showcasing its productivity- and profitability-building 1K and 2K aerosol lines as well as introducing their new UV System at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Click Here to Read More
The new UV system will allow typical repairs to be completed in less than half the time of traditional refinishing procedures. This unique chemistry of the 1K and 2K aerosols combined with UV curing equipment delivers extremely fast processing and dry times, reducing costs along the way.

For collision centers looking to turn spot repair, small damage and headlight re-coating over faster than ever before, SprayMax has the solutions.

For more information, visit booth no. 34103 or call (844) 426-6330.

