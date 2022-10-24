 TOPDON Launches TC001 Smartphone Diagnostic Device
TOPDON Launches TC001 Smartphone Diagnostic Device

BendPak Introduces New Ergochair Creeper/Work Seat

Harbor Freight Introduces Three New Jack Stands

Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller
TOPDON Launches TC001 Smartphone Diagnostic Device

The TC001 transforms a smartphone or computer into an IR thermal camera, giving users superior image quality to assist in diagnosing a wide variety of issues within a vehicle.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

TOPDON, a one-stop diagnosis solutions provider, announced it has launched the TC001, a TC Series device that transforms a smartphone or computer into an infrared (IR) thermal camera, giving users superior image quality to assist in diagnosing a wide variety of issues within a vehicle.

The TC001’s standout feature is the clarity and precision of the camera lens. It offers image rotation, enhancement and an ultra-high IR camera resolution of 256×192. With the ability to pinpoint hurdles ranging from electrical components not properly working, accessory belts failing, drivetrain and suspension diagnostics, exhaust system leaks, and heating and cooling surface issues, the device acts as the ultimate tool for streamlining diagnostics and troubleshooting.

Compatible with Android phones, tablets and Windows devices, the small and portable tool can be plugged directly into the device’s USB-C plug-in, relieving consumers of the worry of running out of power. The device is currently being developed for iOS devices, set to launch in 2023.   

“TOPDON has solidified itself as a tool and equipment brand for car enthusiasts and professionals. With the launch of the TC001, we are opening the door to other technology markets to expand our reach and diversify our offerings,” said Mike Zhou, founder of TOPDON. “We’re looking to provide the latest advanced and reliable solutions where we see a need within the industry. Providing top-of-the-line products to fit our customers’ lifestyles will always be our driving factor of designing and innovating new products.”

The TC001 provides users with an accurate and dependable experience as the thermal camera can read temperatures from -4°F to 1,022°F with an optimized testing accuracy of 1.8°F. To track temperature, customers can download the app to their mobile device to view temperature recording data or create real-time temperature graphs. Featuring a compact design and size, weighing 30g with a 1-meter drop test rating, the TC001 is extremely convenient for travel and user usage. 

TOPDON’s TC001 is available for purchase through Amazon.

