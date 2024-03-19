 TOPDON USA Donates $25,000 to TechForce Foundation

TOPDON USA Donates $25,000 to TechForce Foundation

The donation will go toward supporting the education, training and career development of aspiring auto technicians.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

TOPDON USA announced it has donated $10,000 in cash and $15,000 in products including diagnostic scan tools, battery service tools and thermal imaging cameras to TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the education, training and career development of aspiring auto technicians. To date, TOPDON has donated over $66,000 to aid organizations and schools dedicated to preparing the next generation of auto technicians around the world. 

“According to TechForce Foundation, the need for qualified automotive, diesel and collision techs in the auto industry is staggering, with demand for new specialists expected to rise to nearly 800,000 by 2027,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON USA. “As a leading provider of the tools and solutions that auto techs use to be successful in their careers, we understand the need to provide students with more opportunities available in this industry. A career as an auto tech is extremely rewarding, and TechForce Foundation is empowering students from all walks of life and backgrounds with the tools, training and network they need to be successful.”

TOPDON USA’s contributions will support TechForce Foundation’s mission, including their work to provide $4 million in scholarship funding in 2024. Since 2017, TechForce has awarded more than $18 million in scholarships and grants to financially disadvantaged students as they obtain their technical education.

“We’re grateful for companies like TOPDON USA that not only recognize but invest in our mission to champion all students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional technicians,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “It takes all of us working together and pitching in to make the greatest impact and change the lives of young people through career development.”

For more information on TOPDON USA, visit topdon.us.

For more information on TechForce Foundation, visit techforce.org.

