Transtar Autobody Technologies Launches Two New Weld Through Primers

Transtar Autobody Technologies has announced the launch of two new weld through primers, expanding their already comprehensive line of aerosol products.
Transtar weld through primers prevent corrosion at weld points between metal surfaces. Available in both copper and zinc formulas, these products are highly conductive and formulated to reduce weld splatter. With Transtar weld through primers, welds will start strong and stay strong. Features include:
- Convenient aerosol delivery with a no-clog nozzle
- Compatible with MIG/TIG/STRSW welding
- Strong adhesion to bare metal
- Highly conductive
- Dries in five to 10 minutes, water resistant after 15 minutes
- Reduces weld splatter
- Protects metal parts from corrosion after welding
- Compliant across North America
- Professional products labeled for consumer retail display
Check with your local jobber for product availability or visit gettranstar.com for more information.