Transtar Autobody Technologies Launches Two New Weld Through Primers

Transtar Autobody Technologies has announced the launch of two new weld through primers, expanding their already comprehensive line of aerosol products.

Click Here to Read More

Transtar weld through primers prevent corrosion at weld points between metal surfaces. Available in both copper and zinc formulas, these products are highly conductive and formulated to reduce weld splatter. With Transtar weld through primers, welds will start strong and stay strong. Features include:

Convenient aerosol delivery with a no-clog nozzle

Compatible with MIG/TIG/STRSW welding

Strong adhesion to bare metal

Highly conductive

Dries in five to 10 minutes, water resistant after 15 minutes

Reduces weld splatter

Protects metal parts from corrosion after welding

Compliant across North America

Professional products labeled for consumer retail display

Check with your local jobber for product availability or visit gettranstar.com for more information.

