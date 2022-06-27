 Tsunami Oil Coalescing Filters Now Offered in 300 and 600 CFM
Tsunami Oil Coalescing Filters Now Offered in 300 and 600 CFM

Tsunami Oil Coalescing Filters Now Offered in 300 and 600 CFM

Tsunami oil coalescing filters deliver high-grade compressed air and protect critical equipment from oil aerosols and particulates.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions announced that their oil coalescing filters are now offered in 300 and 600 CFM.

Tsunami oil coalescing filters deliver high-grade compressed air and protect critical equipment from oil aerosols and particulates. They use a non-wicking drain layer secured to the outside support core to separate oil and water from the air flow and drain the liquid to the filter sump. They remove oil aerosols down to .001 ppm, traps particulates down to .01 micron and are rated for up to 800 cubic feet per minute (CFM).

Key features and benefits include:

  • Chemical-resistant polypropylene cores and layers support coalescing media
  • Removes oil, oil mist, vapor and particulate down to .01 micron
  • Non-wicking layer collects and drains oil into drain sump of the filter housing, preventing entrainment
  • Available with float, electronic or pneumatic drain options
  • Available for systems with a flow rating from 20 to 800 CFM
  • Made in America

For more information, click here.

