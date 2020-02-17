Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions Introduces 5-hp Air Dryer

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions announced it has released a new 5-hp (17 cfm) model (part no. 21999-1105) of its regenerative dryers, which assure a consistent supply of ultra clean and dry compressed air. This translate to less rework, longer equipment life, and a lower lifetime cost of ownership compared to bottom-dollar competitors.

Click Here to Read More

By contrast, manual change desiccant systems require you to perform tedious maintenance by monitoring a moisture indicator on a daily basis. Unfortunately, when the indicator starts to change color, your air has already exceeded the recommended humidity threshold by 100 percent, resulting in poorly performing air systems.

For more information, contact your local Tsunami distributor, visit tsunami.us.com or call (800) 782-5752.