Connect with us

Products

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions Introduces 5-hp Air Dryer

The regenerative dryer assures a consistent supply of ultra clean and dry compressed air.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions announced it has released a new 5-hp (17 cfm) model (part no. 21999-1105) of its regenerative dryers, which assure a consistent supply of ultra clean and dry compressed air. This translate to less rework, longer equipment life, and a lower lifetime cost of ownership compared to bottom-dollar competitors.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

By contrast, manual change desiccant systems require you to perform tedious maintenance by monitoring a moisture indicator on a daily basis. Unfortunately, when the indicator starts to change color, your air has already exceeded the recommended humidity threshold by 100 percent, resulting in poorly performing air systems.

For more information, contact your local Tsunami distributor, visit tsunami.us.com or call (800) 782-5752.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions Introduces 5-hp Air Dryer

on

Dent Fix Equipment Releases New Airless Plastic Welder

on

PPG Launches DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer

on

Dent Fix Equipment Introduces New Panel Saw
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: Streamlining Translucent Color Replication

News: BMW Chooses AkzoNobel as Paint Supplier to Large Part of Distribution Network

News: CIF’s Campaign of Caring Gifts $10,000 to Family of Walmart Shooting Victims

News: New ‘Collision Boost Radio’ Podcast Launched

Products: Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions Introduces 5-hp Air Dryer
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Star brite

Star brite
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers
Connect