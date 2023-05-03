VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network. VinFast joins 37 other OEMs and insurers who also require Gold Class status for their network repair facilities.

Gold Class recognition and the underlying technical training required to achieve it, including Platinum recognition of key technicians across the business, will enhance the repair capabilities of the VinFast Certified Collision Network (VCCN), helping these shops perform complete, safe and quality repairs for VinFast vehicle owners.

I-CAR will provide technical education including welding certifications for VCCN technicians through I-CAR’s Professional Development Program (PDP) with its comprehensive and IACET accredited training curriculum. The program offers a recognized path for this training, providing repair technicians with the knowledge and skills to repair cars right.

I-CAR is a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. As the industry technical leader, I-CAR partners with more than 20 vehicle manufactures around the world, raising the bar on technical education, information and related services.

VinFast’s decision to require I-CAR’s comprehensive curriculum and certifications not only standardizes and enhances knowledge and skills for technicians, but also contributes to improving the capabilities of the VinFast Collision Program on a global scale.

“Excellent service is one of VinFast’s core values,” said Nguyen Van Anh, CEO of VinFast North America. “Choosing I-CAR’s prestigious education programs and certificates will help us quickly achieve that, bringing peace of mind to customers when using VinFast electric vehicle products.”

Excellent service development is one of VinFast’s core values. VinFast recently implemented the “Global Repair Support and Consulting Center without holidays” to provide technical advice and support to service centers in markets where VinFast vehicles are present worldwide.

“We are very excited to now also support VinFast — an electric vehicle brand that is making rapid strides in the global EV market and in the U.S. in particular,” said Greg Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR. “We look forward to working with VinFast to bring our high-quality solutions to its VCCN for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”