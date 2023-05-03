 VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
EV Bizz

VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network. VinFast joins 37 other OEMs and insurers who also require Gold Class status for their network repair facilities.

Related Articles

Gold Class recognition and the underlying technical training required to achieve it, including Platinum recognition of key technicians across the business, will enhance the repair capabilities of the VinFast Certified Collision Network (VCCN), helping these shops perform complete, safe and quality repairs for VinFast vehicle owners.

I-CAR will provide technical education including welding certifications for VCCN technicians through I-CAR’s Professional Development Program (PDP) with its comprehensive and IACET accredited training curriculum. The program offers a recognized path for this training, providing repair technicians with the knowledge and skills to repair cars right.

I-CAR is a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. As the industry technical leader, I-CAR partners with more than 20 vehicle manufactures around the world, raising the bar on technical education, information and related services.

VinFast’s decision to require I-CAR’s comprehensive curriculum and certifications not only standardizes and enhances knowledge and skills for technicians, but also contributes to improving the capabilities of the VinFast Collision Program on a global scale.

“Excellent service is one of VinFast’s core values,” said Nguyen Van Anh, CEO of VinFast North America. “Choosing I-CAR’s prestigious education programs and certificates will help us quickly achieve that, bringing peace of mind to customers when using VinFast electric vehicle products.”

Excellent service development is one of VinFast’s core values. VinFast recently implemented the “Global Repair Support and Consulting Center without holidays” to provide technical advice and support to service centers in markets where VinFast vehicles are present worldwide.

“We are very excited to now also support VinFast — an electric vehicle brand that is making rapid strides in the global EV market and in the U.S. in particular,” said Greg Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR. “We look forward to working with VinFast to bring our high-quality solutions to its VCCN for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”

You May Also Like

News

SATA Announces BBQ Kit Spring Promotion

SATA will be giving out a BBQ kit (while supplies last) with the purchase of any version of the SATAjet X 5500.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SATA has announced a spring promotion where they will be giving out a BBQ kit (while supplies last) with the purchase of any version of the SATAjet X 5500, including the Phaser.

Awaken the grill master within you, leap into the spring and receive a SATA BBQ kit. Whether at the next family picnic or out camping, with the SATA BBQ Kit you're perfectly set.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Green Repairs Driving Next Chapter for Seattle CARSTAR

When the Murray family patriarch Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles (EVs) — never mind fixing them.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MSU Joins Statewide Effort to Promote New Careers in EVs

The plan is to spur Michigan’s EV and mobility talent attraction push with scholarships of up to $10,000 to as many as 350 top tech students at participating universities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
EV Batteries: Handling, Disposal and Storage

Key considerations for the proper and safe handling, storage and disposal/recycling of EV batteries.

By Dirk Fuchs
CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Team Penske, PPG Build on Longtime Partnership

Team Penske and PPG have announced a multi-year extension of their agreement across the Team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces Dedoes Industries as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that Dedoes committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST Show Panel Discusses Shops Dropping DRPs

“Slaying the Dragon: Manageable Actions for Shop Success” covered in part how many shops are moving away from the DRP model.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers