 Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

on

Malco Launches Disinfectant Wipes and Ready-to-Use Cleaner

on

Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

on

Car-O-Liner Introduces New CDR1 Workstation
Advertisement
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

MORE POST

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

Trending Now

News: Kyle Petty Interview: 12 Days of Paint Jobs

Consolidators: Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

Products: Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra clean and ultra dry air.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As the use of waterborne paints becomes more popular and, in some areas, required, the need for clean and dry compressed sprayable air is a critical component. The need for the proper filtration to remove moisture, oil vapors, gaseous hydrocarbons, dirt, rust, scale and other potentially dangerous contaminants is the minimum at best. Then, if the dew point and relative humidity can be drastically lowered, you can create a quality of spray air necessary to properly apply today’s waterborne paint products.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The Model 50-WB has all the features of a Quality Air Breathing System Model 50 series system, plus the additional ability to lower the dew point and relative humidity for spraying waterborne paints,” said Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing for Martech Services Company. “It only makes sense that if the air is safe for breathing, then it would be superior sprayable air. Add to that a way to lower the dew point and the relative humidity and you have a complete combo system.”

The convenience of having a solution to comply with OSHA regulations for proper air-supplied respiratory protection and delivering ultra clean and ultra dry air from a single system is cost effective and efficient. The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra clean and ultra dry air or any combination within those parameters.

Advertisement

The Model 50-WB is designed to work with your existing compressed air source to properly filter and monitor the compressed air for grade “D” breathable air, plus this system also provides ultra clean and ultra dry air for use in spraying waterborne or solvent-based paints.

This system can handle up to two painters at the same time. The Model 50-WB is a 50 SCFM system, and is also available in a 80 SCFM system.

For more information, contact Martech Services Company at (800) 831-1525 or visit breathingsystems.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Expands N95 Respirator Line

Products: Rotary Announces New R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System

Products: Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers

Products: Evercoat Introduces Light Speed LED Cure System

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business