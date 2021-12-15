Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

As the use of waterborne paints becomes more popular and, in some areas, required, the need for clean and dry compressed sprayable air is a critical component. The need for the proper filtration to remove moisture, oil vapors, gaseous hydrocarbons, dirt, rust, scale and other potentially dangerous contaminants is the minimum at best. Then, if the dew point and relative humidity can be drastically lowered, you can create a quality of spray air necessary to properly apply today’s waterborne paint products.

“The Model 50-WB has all the features of a Quality Air Breathing System Model 50 series system, plus the additional ability to lower the dew point and relative humidity for spraying waterborne paints,” said Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing for Martech Services Company. “It only makes sense that if the air is safe for breathing, then it would be superior sprayable air. Add to that a way to lower the dew point and the relative humidity and you have a complete combo system.” The convenience of having a solution to comply with OSHA regulations for proper air-supplied respiratory protection and delivering ultra clean and ultra dry air from a single system is cost effective and efficient. The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra clean and ultra dry air or any combination within those parameters.

