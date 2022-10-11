 WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program
WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee
Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Why it's important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles.

Associations

WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is kicking off its 2023 sponsorship campaign.

The organization, which provides great networking and connection opportunities for women in a male-dominated collision industry, announced that this year’s sponsorship campaign is vital to the organization’s goal to attract, retain and advance women in the collision repair industry. 

“Our sponsors have been a key factor in WIN’s growth and our ability to achieve the strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity,” said Jessica Rob, sponsorship chair for WIN and distribution program manager at AkzoNobel Coatings Inc. “We appreciate and thank all our sponsors for their commitment to women in the industry through continued financial, leadership and resource support since our inception.”  

Sponsors of WIN are industry leaders from every collision repair business segment who value the network’s mission of achieving industry sustainability through accessing the talent, skill, mindset, energy and drive of women in the talent pool. 

Due to the changing workplace landscape and current state of the industry, today’s prospective employees are looking for organizations that offer professional development opportunities and invest in educating their employees beyond the typical benefits package. Sponsoring an organization such as WIN is a great way for employers to utilize the resources and events that WIN offers. 

“We host many events and learning opportunities for our members throughout the year with a focus on three initiatives: scholarships, resourcing the industry and celebrating excellence through the MIW program, all made possible by sponsor support,” said Rob. 

Numerous sponsor level opportunities exist for WIN supporters, with various features and benefits available for all six program tiers:

  • Complimentary one-year memberships
  • Annual education conference passes
  • Event, website and social media platform recognition
  • WIN new member orientation kits

“WIN sponsorship is designed for companies who consider themselves leaders in the automotive sector by addressing the challenges facing the collision repair industry,” said Michelle Sullivan, U.S. sales director – East for AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings North America, a company that has long been a diamond-level WIN sponsor. “This includes the engagement of women as vital contributors to the workforce.

“At AkzoNobel, we want to make sure our workforce reflects the societies and markets where we do business because diverse teams enhance our ability to serve our customers. Therefore, we support the WIN mission to drive the future of collision repair by attracting, advancing and developing women.”

Jenny Anderson, director of sales for Entegral, an integrated software solution powered by Enterprise, has been on the WIN board for seven years and now serves as past board chair. She notes that Enterprise, a WIN platinum sponsor, has a long history of prioritizing diversity and supporting women. 

“With locations in thousands of communities throughout the world, Enterprise makes it a point to hire locally and ensure its workforce represents the diversity of the communities in which it does business,” said Anderson. “WIN would not be able to do what we do without our sponsors, and we’re so grateful to them for their continued contributions and support. These partnerships fuel our mission to support women in the collision repair industry who are working to excel in their endeavors.”

For more information on the WIN sponsorship program and the benefits of becoming a sponsor, click here or contact a member of the sponsorship committee at [email protected].

