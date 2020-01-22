WIN Calls for Board of Director Candidates

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that it is now accepting applications for seats on its Board of Directors. The board exists to guide the organization in furthering the role of women in the collision repair industry and promoting education, professional advancement and networking.

Click Here to Read More

The board consists of representatives from various collision repair industry segments, including (but not limited to) collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers and insurance companies. The only requirement is that the applicants are WIN members in good standing.

“Being involved in WIN, whether on a committee or the board, is very rewarding,” said Cheryl Boswell, chair of WIN and chair of the Board Nominating Committee. “It’s a great way to give back to the industry and get involved. WIN is seeking members to apply for seats on our 2020 board as we continue to work together to drive the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

The WIN Board of Directors provides overall strategic direction for WIN and is responsible for making policy decisions that execute on WIN’s vision and mission.

“It’s an exciting time for WIN,” said Kathy Coffey, member of the current board and Executive Committee and also co-chair of the Nominating Committee. “As we enter a new decade, we are moving forward with new programs and benefits for our members and sponsors. We encourage involvement from all segments of our industry. The board is looking forward to hearing new voices to help us drive the future of collision repair.”