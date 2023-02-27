WIN Conference Early-Bird Registration Deadline Approaching

Registration is now open for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2023 Educational Conference. This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow,” will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the WESTIN San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

The deadline to take advantage of early-bird pricing is fast approaching. Members registering by March 1 will receive a discounted rate of $525; after that, the member cost increases to $625. The ticket rate for non-members is $650. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 24. Anyone preferring to join virtually may do so for $175.

Interested attendees can actually join WIN as a professional member any time for just $95, and then take advantage of the discounted attendance if they join before March 1.

According to WIN 2023 Educational Conference Co-chairs Yolanda Sandor and Blair Womble, attendees this year will experience three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback. They will all celebrate women in collision repair by awarding new scholarships, take part in scholarship fundraising and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women recipients — all of it taking place nearby the famed San Antonio River Walk, the no. 1 attraction in Texas full of dining, shopping and cultural experiences.

To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here. The link to register for the hotel may also be found on the registration page. More details about speakers, breakouts and conference curriculum are coming soon.

The Scholarship Walk is a fundraiser event for the WIN Scholarship program as part of WIN’s commitment to driving the future of the collision repair industry. Originally held in conjunction with the annual conference, the walk has evolved in recent years to allow friends, family and colleagues from across the industry to participate.

The 2023 walk registration opened Feb. 1, and participants are encouraged to join a team and compete for leaderboard prizes. You may participate virtually on your own or with a local team, participate in the in-person walk at the 2023 WIN Conference or simply donate to the cause. Complete details are available on the 2023 Scholarship Walk site.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com. For more information on the conference, click here.