Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it is accepting submissions for its virtual car show, where body shop technicians and car enthusiasts will have a chance to win REVO Accelerated Curing Systems, GFS accessories and autographed merchandise from industry celebrities.

The car show is part of GFS’ virtual Auto Refinish Summit, which will be held Oct. 26-30, 2020. From now until Oct. 16, 2020, anyone can enter a car (or multiple cars) into the car show into the following categories:

Best Car For/By a Veteran: judged by Mike and Jim Ring, Ringbrothers

Best Car in a GFS Paint Booth: judged by GFS

Best Duo: judged by Mark Worman, Graveyard Carz

Coolest Customization: judged by Dave Kindig and KevDogg, Kindig-It Design

Coolest Hot Rod: judged by Greg and Leah Stelse, Greg’s Speed Shop

Coolest Paint Color: judged by Steve and Molly Gursky, Driven Restorations

Participants must submit three photos of a car from three different angles at gfs.global/CarShow2020. By submitting photos for the car show, participants will be entered into a weekly drawing for a swag bag from GFS or celebrity judges. There is no limit on the number of cars someone can enter into the car show, and a car may be submitted into multiple categories. Submissions must be received by Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

The winners of the five categories judged by industry celebrities will receive a $200 credit toward GFS accessories and autographed merchandise from the celebrity judge. Eligible accessories include PIG Grippy Mat protec-tive floor covering, Booth Shield strippable protective coatings and REVO Systems equipment, as well as a range of other accessories.

The winner of the Best Car in a GFS Paint Booth category will receive a REVO Spot and a GFS swag bag. A $5,200 value, the REVO Spot is the ideal solution to quickly cure small, 3-by-3-foot areas. Available on a rolling cart, the single-cassette REVO Spot can be effortlessly moved into any paint booth, prep station or virtually any area in a shop. In addition to curing body filler, as well as spray-on and roll-on primer, this unit is well-suited for applications like aluminum repair, bumper repair and dent removal.

Car show category winners will be announced on the GFS Facebook and Instagram pages during GFS’ virtual Auto Refinish Summit.

To learn more about GFS’ virtual car show, visit gfs.global/CarShow2020.