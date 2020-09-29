Connect with us

Events

Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it is accepting submissions for its virtual car show, where body shop technicians and car enthusiasts will have a chance to win REVO Accelerated Curing Systems, GFS accessories and autographed merchandise from industry celebrities.

The car show is part of GFS’ virtual Auto Refinish Summit, which will be held Oct. 26-30, 2020. From now until Oct. 16, 2020, anyone can enter a car (or multiple cars) into the car show into the following categories:

  • Best Car For/By a Veteran: judged by Mike and Jim Ring, Ringbrothers
  • Best Car in a GFS Paint Booth: judged by GFS
  • Best Duo: judged by Mark Worman, Graveyard Carz
  • Coolest Customization: judged by Dave Kindig and KevDogg, Kindig-It Design
  • Coolest Hot Rod: judged by Greg and Leah Stelse, Greg’s Speed Shop
  • Coolest Paint Color: judged by Steve and Molly Gursky, Driven Restorations

Participants must submit three photos of a car from three different angles at gfs.global/CarShow2020. By submitting photos for the car show, participants will be entered into a weekly drawing for a swag bag from GFS or celebrity judges. There is no limit on the number of cars someone can enter into the car show, and a car may be submitted into multiple categories. Submissions must be received by Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.
The winners of the five categories judged by industry celebrities will receive a $200 credit toward GFS accessories and autographed merchandise from the celebrity judge. Eligible accessories include PIG Grippy Mat protec-tive floor covering, Booth Shield strippable protective coatings and REVO Systems equipment, as well as a range of other accessories.

The winner of the Best Car in a GFS Paint Booth category will receive a REVO Spot and a GFS swag bag. A $5,200 value, the REVO Spot is the ideal solution to quickly cure small, 3-by-3-foot areas. Available on a rolling cart, the single-cassette REVO Spot can be effortlessly moved into any paint booth, prep station or virtually any area in a shop. In addition to curing body filler, as well as spray-on and roll-on primer, this unit is well-suited for applications like aluminum repair, bumper repair and dent removal.

Car show category winners will be announced on the GFS Facebook and Instagram pages during GFS’ virtual Auto Refinish Summit.

To learn more about GFS’ virtual car show, visit gfs.global/CarShow2020.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: MSO Symposium to be Held as Virtual Event

Events: ABAT Cancels 2020 Texas Auto Body Trade Show

Events: Automotive Aftermarket Industry Prepares for SEMA Show

Events: AASP/NJ Cancels NORTHEAST 2020, Opts for Virtual Show

Advertisement

on

Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show

on

GFS to Hold Virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30

on

Buyer Registration Now Open for SEMA360

on

SEMA360 Manufacturer Showcase Applications Now Open
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Coping with COVID-19

Training and Education: Training: Focus on Things You’re Not Good At

News: Mitchell Collaborates with UpdatePromise to Enhance AutocheX Digital Services

Consolidators: 1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

Events: Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Howard Dunlap Phone: 440-973-4661
93 Karl St, Berea oh 44017
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect