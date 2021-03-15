WIN Launches New, Expanded Website

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has expanded and upgraded its website to better serve its members, sponsors and the greater collision repair industry.

The website is now easier than ever to navigate, showcases an upgraded design and provides more connectivity for its numerous audiences.

Users will find the site’s clean appearance extremely intuitive to navigate. Users can more easily find what they’re looking for by clicking through categorized tabs or by directly searching with the new search bar feature.

“The new website’s design really showcases our organization and brings together all of the things that make up the Women’s Industry Network,” said Jenny Anderson, vice chair of WIN. “The design incorporates our organization’s branding, logos, and beautiful new photography.”

New content and website features include:

Updated 'About WIN' page: Users can learn more about the organization through this upgraded page, which includes detailed committee and leadership information. They can also visit the "WIN in The News" page to find the latest news published about WIN.

WIN Conference portal: This new portal provides an easy way for visitors to search for upcoming speakers, webinars and content related to the yearly WIN conference. The next conference will take place virtually on May 4-5.

Membership and sponsorship pages: Updated membership and sponsorship sections offer more value than ever, providing more convenient ways to connect users to the organization. Easy-to-complete forms are available for industry professionals looking to join, and organizations interested in sponsorship can now fill out their data directly via the site. The updated sponsorship section offers detailed features, advantages and benefits for different sponsorship levels.

Most Influential Women (MIW) page: WIN is proud to host the MIW award recognition each year, and the new site now showcases winners and award winners on their own designated page.

WIN Video Library: Full of informative and helpful content, the new video library brings users closer to the WIN organization, mission, mentoring opportunities and continuing education initiatives. Users can find videos on sponsorship, membership, scholarship, industry events and more.

Social media access: Gain immediate access to WIN's various social media platforms via the new site, encouraging users to connect with the organization and the larger industry on other platforms.

