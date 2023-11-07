WIN Most Influential Women Nominations Now Open

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that nominations for the Most Influential Women (MIW) award will open on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 and will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcome, and the recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Educational Conference May 6-8, 2024 in Newport Beach, Calif.

“The Most Influential Women award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry — with over 115 women now recognized by WIN for their contributions to the collision repair industry,” said Jenny Anderson, committee member of the WIN MIW and immediate past chair of the WIN board. “Recipients are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.”

Added MIW Committee Chair Rachel Hinson, “Through their dedication to excellence, commitment to community and investment in the future through their willingness to mentor other women, our Most Influential Women recipients have made a huge impact on the collision repair industry. These industry professionals serve as shining examples of the array of opportunities that are available in collision repair, as well as testaments to the positive impact that women can have in this and all other fields.”

WIN acquired stewardship of the MIW program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

Nominees are reviewed and interviewed by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, past MIW recipients and WIN members who do not currently serve in the network’s leadership capacity.

In 2023, WIN honored these leading women in the collision repair industry with the MIW award:

Traci Calkins, regional sales manager, PPG

April Lausch, collision center manager, Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster

Lakeitria Luter, director, Service King/Crash Champions

Yohanna Peet, training program manager, Caliber

Jaime Shewbridge, welding instructor, I-CAR

Sabrina Thring, brand president, Collision Group, Driven Brands

“Being recognized as MIW is a significant accomplishment for me, personally,” said Sabrina Thring, brand president, Collision Group, Driven Brands. “Joining a roster of industry-recognized, talented women coming from all walks of life is a true honor. Being able to share my journey, influencing other females in the industry or those looking to enter is not only a passion for me but a privilege – especially for my own daughters to be able to see the power of female leaders who work hard, dream big and can drive the future in collision repair.”

“Becoming an MIW amongst a sea of women in our industry is an absolute honor and keeps me energized to give back and continue to learn from all the amazing women involved in WIN,” said Traci Calkins, regional sales manager, PPG Refinish.

“Joining the other 2023 MIW honorees has been amazing; it has given me an opportunity to connect with like-minded women in the collision industry,” said Lakeitria Luter, now recruiting manager-Operations, Goosehead Insurance. “It has also elevated my professional status and has helped me obtain career opportunities. I am so proud to be a part of the Women Industry Network.”

“Receiving the MIW award is an honor and a privilege to be recognized among fellow peers, mentors and colleagues in the industry — amazing people looking to make an impact in our industry,” said April Lausch, collision center manager, Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, Pa. “The MIW award means that I have an obligation to continue mentoring our younger generation through my career and showing them the essence of tenacity, determination and work ethic.”

“The MIW nomination process is a great way to recognize deserving women and to let them know they are making a difference,” Hinson said. “If you are a fan of a woman who excels in the areas mentioned, please go to our website to share her accomplishments with our dedicated team so she can be considered for this esteemed recognition.”

For more information on the MIW awards, or to download a nomination form, click here.

For more information on WIN, click here.