WIN Opens Most Influential Women Nominations

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) opened nominations for the prestigious 2021 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards on Dec. 1, 2020. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 25. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN celebration during the virtual 2021 WIN Educational Conference in May 2021. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcomed. These women are not required to be WIN members to be nominated.

Click Here to Read More

“We are excited that we have modified the process to make it easier to nominate those amazing women you work with in this industry,” said Kathy Mello, committee co-chair of WIN MIW and 2019 MIW honoree. “This is a great way to bring honor to someone you know who has contributed to the collision industry.”

Added WIN MIW Committee Co-chair and 2018 MIW honoree Marie Peevy, “Our business has strong women leaders who influence our industry and their communities. They motivate and inspire people by making a difference.”

Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized over 100 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. The MIW program supports WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

In 2020, WIN honored three leading women in the collision repair industry with the MIW award:

Kristle Bollans, director, Replacement Accounts, The Hertz Corporation

Sandee Lindorfer, customer experience, strategy and design outside auto director, Allstate Insurance

Christy Jones, owner of R Jones Collision 1

For more information about the MIW program, click here.