WIN Opens Nominations for 2023 MIW Awards

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that nominations for its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 and will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S and Canada are welcome, and the recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Educational Conference May 1-3, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

“It is important to recognize women for their leadership,” said Jenny Anderson, committee member of the WIN MIW and Immediate past chair of the WIN Board. “This award focuses on four areas: industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentoring and support for others in the collision repair industry, and going beyond the requirements of their professional lives to give back to their communities. The MIW nomination process is a great way to recognize deserving women and to let them know they are making a difference. If you are a fan of a woman who excels in the areas mentioned, please go to our website to share her accomplishments with our dedicated team so she can be considered for this esteemed recognition.”

Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized over 115 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. WIN acquired stewardship of the MIW program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.” Nominees are reviewed and interviewed by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, past MIW recipients and WIN members who do not currently serve in any leadership capacity. Award recipients are selected based on established criteria, including industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

