News: National Veteran Business Development Council Recognizes Hunter Engineering
Associations
WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference May 1-2, 2023. This year it will be held at the WESTIN San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.
Themed “Reimagining Tomorrow,” attendees will see this reflected throughout the agenda of the three-day event that brings education, connection and celebration to collision industry professionals each year.
“For our 2023 Educational Conference this year, we ask our members to join us for three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback,” said Yolanda Sandor, co-chair of the conference committee. “Unlike the past two years where we had virtual and hybrid conferences, we truly look forward to hosting everyone in one fantastic venue again, where together we can share so many great learning, networking and cultural experiences.”
Added Conference Committee Co-Chair Blair Womble, “The San Antonio River Walk is the heart of the city. As the no. 1 attraction in Texas, the River Walk is full of dining, shopping and cultural experiences. We will celebrate women in collision repair by awarding new scholarships, take part in scholarship fundraising and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women recipients. We welcome all WIN members and non-members to come to this year’s conference and participate.”
The 2023 virtual annual conference will feature:
- Nationally recognized keynote speakers
- Expert panels discussing the collision repair industry’s latest trends
- Networking and mentoring opportunities
- Fun, interactive features including giveaways
- Celebrating new scholarship recipients
- Induction of the 2023 Class of Most Influential Women winners
- Scholarship walk and community events
The conference cost for in-person member attendees is: $525 by March 1, 2023; $625 for members until April 24, 2023; $650 for non-members; and $175 for virtual attendees. Interested attendees can actually join WIN as a professional member any time for just $95.
More details about speakers, breakouts and conference curriculum are coming soon. To register, click here.