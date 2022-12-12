WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference May 1-2, 2023. This year it will be held at the WESTIN San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

Themed “Reimagining Tomorrow,” attendees will see this reflected throughout the agenda of the three-day event that brings education, connection and celebration to collision industry professionals each year.

“For our 2023 Educational Conference this year, we ask our members to join us for three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback,” said Yolanda Sandor, co-chair of the conference committee. “Unlike the past two years where we had virtual and hybrid conferences, we truly look forward to hosting everyone in one fantastic venue again, where together we can share so many great learning, networking and cultural experiences.”

Added Conference Committee Co-Chair Blair Womble, “The San Antonio River Walk is the heart of the city. As the no. 1 attraction in Texas, the River Walk is full of dining, shopping and cultural experiences. We will celebrate women in collision repair by awarding new scholarships, take part in scholarship fundraising and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women recipients. We welcome all WIN members and non-members to come to this year’s conference and participate.”