WIN to Host Webinar on Mastering Time Management

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it will be hosting a webinar titled “Stop the Tug of War with Time” on Sept. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar will be conducted by Penny Zenker, an internationally respected speaker, businesswoman, author and coach.

As the best-selling author of “The Productivity Zone” and a productivity expert, Zenker teaches practical and immediately actionable strategies to think and act more strategically to avoid distraction. In this webinar, Zenker will demonstrate to attendees best practices on how to regain focus, reset priorities and change their relationship with time.

After successfully building and selling a multimillion-dollar business, Zenker was a senior executive at a leading market research firm and then later worked as a strategic business coach. Previously working with Tony Robbins, she isolated the 10 core drivers of people’s productivity and will be sharing her discoveries with WIN members and webinar guests.

This webinar is free to WIN members. Cost for non-members is $25. The session will be hosted on Zoom. No account or software is required. The webinar link will be provided upon registration. All interested attendees can register here.

If you would like to join WIN, click here.