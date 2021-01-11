The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced that it has partnered with the CARS Cooperative to offer members a program of cash rewards and discounts. The program, called Savings4Members , is a cooperative of more than 50 vendors offering direct members opportunities to get cash back or a discount on products they likely already use.

“Our association is focused on bettering the overall business conditions for the collision repairer,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of WMABA. “We see that this year has been one of the hardest for our ‘essential’ industry, and feel this is a great time to give them more than the traditional membership benefits. Seeing how active Matt Boyles from CARS has been at national events, and how other associations have partnered with them, were the compelling reasons we made this move for 2020. Our goal is to help our membership thrive despite all the circumstances they face today.”

Associations face their own difficulties in these unprecedented times, and this is an opportunity for all to work together toward the greater good, states WMABA. WMABA hopes to leverage this partnership into the future. CARS Cooperative continues to add new vendors each year, and with more participation, their network will continue to grow.

“We’ve been in the industry since 1992, and working consistently and constantly to grow programs for our members,” said Matt Boyles, executive director for CARS Cooperative. “The larger in numbers the cooperative can become means we can gain better programs going forward. Each member repairer will have benefits from the beginning, but the exciting part is then getting them more and more with adding in new rewards or discounts. WMABA is a great example of a group entry that can improve all our members value.”